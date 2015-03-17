-
C++ In Top Five Programming Languages
[March 17, 2015] Despite having shown signs of decline, the C programming language family continues to hold some of the most popular languages. C continues to hold the top spot, followed by Java, then Objective-C, C++, and C#.
New C++ Course For Software Embedding Coming To Feabhas
[May 27, 2014] Feabhas has a new C++ course for embedded software testing. It’s a four-day course covering software verification and validation in an embedded environment. It’s a mixture of lectures and practical exercises. Here’s the main description: Verification and validation are vital parts of the software quality process. This is especially true in a real-time embedded environment, […]
C Programming Languages Showing Signs Of Decline
[January 23, 2014] The C programming language family is some of the most popular on the planet. Just looking at the TIOBE Index, we see that C, Objective-C, C++ and C# are all in the top five with their rankings not changing in over a year. Those who look deeper into these things predict that C’s time in […]
Traditional Programming Language Job Trends — August 2013
[August 23, 2013] It is August, so that means it is time to review the job trends. First we look at the traditional programming languages, which includes Java, C++, C#, Objective C, Perl and Visual Basic. I have not decided how to change this yet, but hopefully soon I will get the change to mix things up a […]
C Programing Languages Are Close To Being Overtaken By JavaScript
[June 24, 2013] The C family of languages is incredibly popular if you go by the TIOBE Programming Community Index. That has not changed going into June 2013, but one language is creeping up fast.
Popularity For Objective-C Has Stalled
[April 25, 2013] Traditional development trends has ensured that the C and C++ programming languages remain popular even decades after their creation. Despite being created in the same year as C++, Objective-C was never as popular. That all changed with the advent of the iPhone, but things are starting to slow down.
Moost Goes Open Source Thanks To Last.fm
[February 21, 2013] Last.fm may be well known for its Internet radio services, but the company is also breaking into the open source scene. It’s latest release is sure to pleas all the C++ coders out there.
Robots Of The Future Powered By C++
[November 2, 2012] Developers and programmers use a variety of programming languages to get things done. C++ is one of the more complicated languages to learn, but its use can lead to some pretty amazing applications. For instance, the language is being used to power the dancing moves of one of the world's most advanced robots- the CHARLI.
Traditional Programming Language Job Trends ? August 2012
[August 30, 2012] It is a little late, but it is time for the summer edition of the job trends for traditional programming languages. The languages in this update have not changed for a while as we are only looking at Java, C++, C#, Objective C, Perl and Visual Basic. Over the next few months, I will be looking at various languages to determine how this list and other job trends posts should change. Also, please review some of the other job trends posts to see if your favorite language is already in one of these posts.
In July Objective-C Overtook C++, Thanks To Apple
[July 19, 2012] One of the more interesting things to look at each month is the TIOBE Index. It collects all the programming languages and lists the top 20 based on "skilled engineers world-wide, courses and third party vendors." C and Java are usually battling for the top, but the third position fro July is definitely interesting.
Basic Event-Based Programming
[June 26, 2012] One of the largest hurdles I have found both myself and others struggle with is learning to think in different ways to accomplish a task. We naturally try to do things in a systematic, linear way.
C++ IDEs ? Too many to choose from
[June 1, 2012] When I started my C++ class in college last year, the first thing we (the students) were required to do, was to find an IDE for the class. After some configuration headaches the professor made it standard for us all to use the same one, but it didn't suit everybody's tastes. With so many out there, it's hard to find one to objectively label as the "best" but with some tips, maybe I can set you on the way to picking one that suits you.
Visual Studio 11 Release Candidate Updated After User Feedback
[May 10, 2012] We reported back in February that Microsoft launched the Visual Studio 11 beta for developers to try ou and give their thoughts before the actual product launch. Microsoft says that there has been "significant" community response to the beta and so they are introducing some changes to the user interface to satisfy the needs of the community.
C Is Currently The Most Popular Programming Language
[April 26, 2012] Have you heard of the TIOBE Programming Community Index? It's a table that lists the ratings of programming languages and tracks their status throughout the developer ecosystem. It's a good indicator of where a language stands in terms of its general use. April has a few surprises though.
Convert C++ to HTML5/Javascript The Easy Way
[April 5, 2012] Mozilla turned some heads last week when they announced BrowserQuest, an HTML5 powered MMO that runs in any compatible browser. That was just the beginning of the potential for HTML5 to power games and other applications in-browser. Of course, BrowserQuest was built from the ground up for HTML5. What about games built in stand alone executable languages like C++?
C Forking Made Easy
[March 15, 2012] Arguably one of the more advanced undertakings in the C language is process handling. This is a tricky subject that requires a good grasp on the language and a deep understanding of the underlying operating system. Well I am here to tell you that it is nothing to fear and you can master the art of branching processes with just a little practice.
Traditional Programming Language Job Trends – February 2012
[February 20, 2012] Once again, it is time for the job trends for traditional programming languages. Just like the most recent trends updates, we are only looking at Java, C++, C#, Objective C, Perl and Visual Basic. This list has stayed fairly stable during the past few updates and I am always looking to see if something else should be added. Please let me know if you think some other language deserves to be in this group. Also, please review some of the other job trends posts to see if your favorite language is already in one of these posts.
Google Native Client: C/C++ on the Web
[February 3, 2012] Of Google Chrome's distinguishing features, Native Client is the most relevant to the C/C++ developer.
You Should Learn Objective C
[January 6, 2012] You should learn Objective C. Why? Sure, the program language itself has some pretty nifty quirks, but from an objective point of view, the language offers nothing out of the extraordinary or ground breaking as far as programming languages go. Many programmers, however, have reported a somewhat easy transition from C or C++ to Objective C. Although not a prerequisite, having a solid understanding of object oriented programming eases the transition. So what are the reasons you should be learning Objective C?
Oh GCC, Where Art Though?
[December 8, 2011] Recently through the course of my work, I have had the opportunity to reformat and reinstall several different systems with different Linux distributions. Once installed, I would then begin installing other packages and programs necessary for the system to fulfill its purpose. It was through these installations that I found one common factor between each distro I have installed. None of them come by default with the extremely popular C compiler, GCC.
New C++ Standard, New Focus
[November 1, 2011] Now that the new version of C++, C++11 is out in the wild as an ISO C++ Standard, there's a renewed focus on getting applications, tools, and books up to date with the new standard. The leaders of the ISO Committee have weighed in on the latest versions of the language. There's Herb Sutter writing about C++11, there's Bjarne Stroustrup's C++11 FAQ, and the upcoming C++Now! conference that's going to be held in Aspen Colorado. Clang is racing to get C++11 support into the stable release of the compiler, and GCC is humming along nicely with it as is Microsoft's Visual C++. Instead of write about any specific things, I would lend my opinion on what needs to be the new focus not for C++11 the language, but the supporting toolchains surrounding this new language - and the version that's coming after this one.
Dennis Ritchie, Creator Of C And Co-creator of Unix, Dies At 70
[October 20, 2011] Ritchie is best remembered for developing the C programming language and countless programming mainstays such as the simple "hello, world" program that is used in just about every programming textbook made since.
Wall Street Programmers
[September 29, 2011] Wall Street's crew of programmers for high-frequency trading (HFT) software are the top of the food chain among C programmers. What exactly does it take to be a Wall Street programmer? Is C going to continue to be the language of choice? Let's find out.
Minus the Header-Only Dogma
[August 30, 2011] I've been working on the C++ Network Library for a few years already total but have been on-and-off with it until recently. One of the first decisions that I made in implementing the library was to try and do a header-only approach to implementing a network library implementation. At first it made perfect sense - you get the compiler to optimize as much of the code as it can while being able to expose a very friendly and expressive interface. When it was merely a handful of header files and there was just the notion of a message and the HTTP client, all was fine. I was perfectly happy showing off really simple but powerful use-cases where you'd want a C++ application to be able to make HTTP calls and get the contents without having any knowledge of how networks worked or how to program sockets on either Windows or UNIX-like systems. Until I got ambitious and it became a real project that people wanted to use - then reality became real.